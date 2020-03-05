News

BC Conservation Officer Services rescued Moose from Charlie Lake

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies win game three of semi-finals over Fairview Flyers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were home last night, Wednesday, March 4, as they...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

BC Conservation Officer Services rescued Moose from Charlie Lake

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The BC Conservation Officer Services (BCCOS) in Fort St John with the help of...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

NEAT’s Community Can Program makes another donation to the community

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team's (NEAT) Community Can Program donated 300 jars of food...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Conservation Officer Services (BCCOS) in Fort St John with the help of members of the community successfully saved a moose that fell through the ice on Charlie Lake.

The BCOS received a report Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 of a moose that had broken through the ice at the south end of Charlie Lake and it could not get out. The Fort St John CO’s arrived on the scene and located the moose.

According to the BCCOS, with the help of members of the community, the BCCOS were able to help the moose out of the frigid water. Reporting the moose appeared disoriented at first and then the moose ran off back into the surrounding forested area.

- Advertisement -

To view the post on FB; CLICK HERE 

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleNEAT’s Community Can Program makes another donation to the community
Next articleHuskies win game three of semi-finals over Fairview Flyers

More Articles Like This

NEAT’s Community Can Program makes another donation to the community

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team's (NEAT) Community Can Program donated 300 jars of food to the community in its...
Read more

Five protesters arrested at British Columbia legislature Wednesday night

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Police say five people have been arrested following a protest at the British Columbia legislature. Victoria police...
Read more

MEG Energy reports $26M Q4 profit, compared with $199M loss a year ago

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — MEG Energy Corp. reported a profit of $26 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $199 million in the...
Read more

Canadian Natural Resources reports fourth-quarter profit, raises dividend

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. raised its dividend as it reported a profit in its most recent quarter compared with a loss in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv