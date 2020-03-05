BC Conservation Officer Services rescued Moose from Charlie Lake

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Conservation Officer Services (BCCOS) in Fort St John with the help of members of the community successfully saved a moose that fell through the ice on Charlie Lake.

The BCOS received a report Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 of a moose that had broken through the ice at the south end of Charlie Lake and it could not get out. The Fort St John CO’s arrived on the scene and located the moose.

According to the BCCOS, with the help of members of the community, the BCCOS were able to help the moose out of the frigid water. Reporting the moose appeared disoriented at first and then the moose ran off back into the surrounding forested area.

