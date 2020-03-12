BC Hockey to monitor evolving situation of the coronavirus

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hockey has sent a release to B.C. Hockey Membership and Participants regarding the coronavirus.

In a release, B.C. Hockey says it is closely monitoring the evolving situation with respect to the coronavirus and that it is continuing to review and monitor information from the Provincial Public Health Authority as well as both the Government of Canada and Government of B.C.

B.C. Hockey assures that the health and safety of all participants are of top priority as they continue to monitor the situation.

At this time, B.C. Hockey says it has not cancelled any events, and each scheduled event will have additional precautions communicated through the hosts directly to the participants.

The full release can be found on the B.C. Hockey website.