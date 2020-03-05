BC Hydro and Northern Lights College launch pre-heavy equipment operator program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro is launching a new program with Northern Lights College that is designed for people interested in becoming heavy equipment operators on the Site C project.

According to BC Hydro, the 14-day-long course takes March 25th, 2020 to April 7th, 2020 at the Site C construction site. Course participants will receive applicable site safety orientations, study employment essentials, and have the opportunity for hands-on learning with both small and large equipment on site.

BC Hydro shares, the program is supported by Peace River Hydro Partners, the Christian Labour Association of Canada and North East Native Advancement Society.

BC Hydro, in partnership with Northern Lights College, is also re-introducing its pre-carpentry skills program after a successful launch in 2019. The course teaches essential carpentry skills in preparation for employment opportunities with the Site C project.

The pre-carpentry program is sponsored by Site C contractors Aecon-Flatiron-Dragados-EBC Partnership and Peace River Hydro Partners, along with the Construction Maintenance and Allied Workers of Canada and North East Native Advancement Society.

According to BC Hydro, participants in both programs will stay at the Site C worker accommodation camp and the curriculum reflects a typical Site C work schedule of 14 days on, seven days off and 10-hour workdays.

The deadline to apply for the pre-heavy equipment operator program is March 11, and May 8 for the pre-carpentry program. Applicants must be at least 18 years old with government-issued photo ID and need to pass a drug and alcohol test and interview. Preference will be given to local Indigenous candidates.

For more information or to apply, please contact the Continuing Education department at Northern Lights College at ce@nlc.bc.ca .

These programs are part of BC Hydro’s commitment to creating employment opportunities in the Peace Region, as well as providing valuable training and apprenticeship opportunities for young workers and persons new to the trades.