BC Hydro announced bill help for customers affected by COVID-19

By Tracy Teves

VANCOUVER, B.C. – BC Hydro has introduced a COVID-19 Customer Assistance
Program to help customers experiencing financial hardship during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Chris O’Riley, BC Hydro President and Chief Executive Officer shared, BC Hydro recognizes the financial impact COVID-19 may have on customers due to changes in employment from workplaces closing or reducing staffing levels.

O’Riley recognizes some customers may experience higher electricity bills due to increased consumption due to spending more time at home and BC Hydro wants to provide some relief during this challenging time.

The COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program provides customers with the option to defer bill payments or arrange for flexible payment plans with no penalty. Customers are encouraged to call BC Hydro’s customer team at 1 800 BCHYDRO (1 800 224 9376) to discuss bill payment options.

According to BC Hydro, customers facing temporary financial hardship and possible
disconnection of their service due to job loss, illness, or loss of a family member may also be eligible for BC Hydro’s Customer Crisis Fund, which provides access to grants of up to $600 to pay their bills.

Out of an abundance of caution, BC Hydro has isolated key areas, including its control centre and increased cleaning at all facilities. To reduce exposure and face-to-face interactions, walk-in customer service desks have temporarily been closed and indefinitely suspended all non-essential business travel, public meetings and site tours.

BC Hydro shares they continue to monitor the situation closely and will implement new measures required based on the information and the advice provided by health authorities.

