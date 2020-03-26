BC Hydro experiences small grass fire during Site C controlled burning operations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro says it experienced a small fire as a result of controlled burning as part of the Site C Project.

According to B.C. Hydro Communications Manager, David Conway, one of the contractors had a small grass fire which resulted from one of the controlled burn piles in the Bear Flat/Cache Creek area on Wednesday afternoon.

Conway says the grass fire was quickly extinguished using the helicopter that was on site.

At this time, Conway confirms that the fire is completely out and being monitored.

Conway says this can occur regardless of the time of year and the contractors are prepared for it with the necessary equipment on site to prevent any fire spreading from burn piles, in accordance with the requirements laid out by the Ministry of Environment.