NewsRegionalSite C

BC Hydro experiences small grass fire during Site C controlled burning operations

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Hydro experiences small grass fire during Site C controlled burning operations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro says it experienced a small fire as a result of controlled burning...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province expands services to better protect seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Isobel Mackenzie, B.C.'s seniors advocate, made an announcement Thursday afternoon...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Peace River Regional District no longer accepting cash at Landfills and Transfer Stations

PEACE REGION, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) published that until further notice the PRRD will no...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro says it experienced a small fire as a result of controlled burning as part of the Site C Project.

According to B.C. Hydro Communications Manager, David Conway, one of the contractors had a small grass fire which resulted from one of the controlled burn piles in the Bear Flat/Cache Creek area on Wednesday afternoon.

Conway says the grass fire was quickly extinguished using the helicopter that was on site.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

At this time, Conway confirms that the fire is completely out and being monitored.

Conway says this can occur regardless of the time of year and the contractors are prepared for it with the necessary equipment on site to prevent any fire spreading from burn piles, in accordance with the requirements laid out by the Ministry of Environment.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleB.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

More Articles Like This

Province expands services to better protect seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Isobel Mackenzie, B.C.'s seniors advocate, made an announcement Thursday afternoon to provide supports for seniors...
Read more

Peace River Regional District no longer accepting cash at Landfills and Transfer Stations

News Tracy Teves - 0
PEACE REGION, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) published that until further notice the PRRD will no longer be accepting cash at...
Read more

Acts of kindness shown towards medical staff during difficult times

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Amid the fight to combat the spread of the coronavirus, there are some acts of kindness taking place during...
Read more

Sides in Regina refinery contract dispute dug in despite mediator’s report

News Canadian Press - 0
REGINA — The two sides in a bitter contract labour dispute at a Regina oil refinery don't appear to have come any closer despite meetings...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv