BC Hydro not to move self-isolated workers to Fort St John

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has made the decision to not move any Site C worker in self-isolation at camp into the city.

According to B.C. Hydro Communications Manager, David Conway, following a conversation with local mayors and elected officials on March 22, B.C. Hydro committed that it would not move any workers in self-isolation off the site.

At this time, Conway says there are 12 workers in isolation and there no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Site C Project.

Conway also says they are looking forward to further conversations with the City of Fort St. John to discuss the measures they are taking to keep workers and the community safe, while reducing the potential impact on local hospitals and medical facilities.

More information and updates can be found on the Site C Project website.

