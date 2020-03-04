News

BC Hydro starts construction on Highway 29 Cache Creek East embankment

By Tracy Teves

CACHE CREEK EAST, B.C. – BC Hydro begins its construction of an embankment at Cache Creek East along Highway 29, this week.

As the east embankment site was prepared last fall, equipment and materials are now being moved to the site in order to build, shares BC Hydro.

According to BC Hydro, at the Cache Creek East location, the new reservoir will cover parts of the existing highway. BC Hydro will build a new highway alignment and bridge across Cache Creek.

Over the next few months, BC Hydro shares they will be setting up the construction site, disposing of waste wood, and hauling gravel to build the embankment that will protect this new section of highway from the Site C reservoir.

BC Hydro is working with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on Highway 29 construction. This work is being done to prepare for filling the Site C reservoir, which will widen the Peace River and cover parts of the existing highway. In total, BC Hydro shares they are building more than 30 kilometres of highway in six different segments on Highway 29.

What to expect during this time;

  • Work will take place from 6 am to 6 pm, Monday to Saturday
  • Increased construction-related traffic in the area
  • Traffic control personnel and signage
  • Occasional delays to traffic
  • Increased noise, dust and vibration

BC Hydro is asking drivers to allow more time for their travel and use caution near work areas.

 

