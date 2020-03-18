BC Hydro to modify work schedule on Site C project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro will modify it’s work schedule on the Site C project in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the next few days, B.C. Hydro will scale back certain construction activities at the project. One of the areas the project will continue to make a priority is work required to achieve river diversion in fall 2020.

Other essential work such as keeping the site secure and meeting the project’s environmental commitments will continue as planned. In addition, work will continue in areas off-site, including the realignment of Highway 29, work on the transmission line and reservoir clearing, as the majority of these workers do not stay in the worker accommodation lodge.

BC Hydro has been monitoring COVID-19 closely since January and implemented a number of measures early on to protect its employees, contractors and facilities. This includes working closely with the Northern Health Authority on its protocols at the worker accommodation lodge and to ensure the on-site health clinic is fully-stocked with the supplies needed to protect workers in the event of an outbreak.

Additional measures that were taken include more frequent cleaning and disinfecting, restricting non-essential travel, postponing all on-site tours and meetings, eliminating self-service stations in the dining room and restricting access to common areas.

BC Hydro is continuing to monitor the situation closely and will implement new measures as the situation progresses based on information and advice provided by health authorities.