HealthNewsSite C

BC Hydro to modify work schedule on Site C project

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 231 as of Wednesday

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Wednesday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

BC Hydro to modify work schedule on Site C project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro will modify it's work schedule on the Site C project...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Save-On-Foods to adjust operations in response to COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Save-On-Foods has announced that it will be adjusting the operations of its 178 stores...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro will modify it’s work schedule on the Site C project in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the next few days, B.C. Hydro will scale back certain construction activities at the project. One of the areas the project will continue to make a priority is work required to achieve river diversion in fall 2020.

Other essential work such as keeping the site secure and meeting the project’s environmental commitments will continue as planned. In addition, work will continue in areas off-site, including the realignment of Highway 29, work on the transmission line and reservoir clearing, as the majority of these workers do not stay in the worker accommodation lodge.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

BC Hydro has been monitoring COVID-19 closely since January and implemented a number of measures early on to protect its employees, contractors and facilities. This includes working closely with the Northern Health Authority on its protocols at the worker accommodation lodge and to ensure the on-site health clinic is fully-stocked with the supplies needed to protect workers in the event of an outbreak.

Additional measures that were taken include more frequent cleaning and disinfecting, restricting non-essential travel, postponing all on-site tours and meetings, eliminating self-service stations in the dining room and restricting access to common areas.

BC Hydro is continuing to monitor the situation closely and will implement new measures as the situation progresses based on information and advice provided by health authorities.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleSave-On-Foods to adjust operations in response to COVID-19 pandemic
Next articleNumber of coronavirus cases in BC up to 231 as of Wednesday

More Articles Like This

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 231 as of Wednesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Wednesday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia. According to the...
Read more

Save-On-Foods to adjust operations in response to COVID-19 pandemic

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Save-On-Foods has announced that it will be adjusting the operations of its 178 stores in four provinces and one...
Read more

WestJet expands list of flights where passengers may have been exposed to the COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
CALGARY, A.B. - WestJet has expanded its list of flights, on Wednesday, where passengers may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. On Tuesday, WestJet...
Read more

Feed the North Fundraiser by Stan’s Custom Meat Cutting

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Feed the North a GoFundMe Account/ Fundraiser has been launched by Stanley Troyer to raise money to purchase meat...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv