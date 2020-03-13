NewsSite C

BC Hydro to postpone Site C Pre-Heavy Equipment Operators skills pilot program

By Scott Brooks
One of the two diversion tunnels located on the north bank of Site C. Photo by Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has announced that it will be postponing the Site C Project and Northern Lights College’s Pre-Heavy Equipment Operators skills pilot program.

According to B.C. Hydro Community Relations Manager, David Conway, the 14-day-long course, originally scheduled for March 25 to April 7, has been postponed out of an abundance of caution in light of the possible outbreak of the coronavirus.

Conway says B.C. Hydro and Northern Lights College will continue with the recruitment process for now and that B.C. Hydro will continue to monitor the situation for an appropriate time to proceed with the program.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Participants will receive applicable site safety orientations, study employment essentials, and have the opportunity for hands-on learning with both small and large equipment on site.

More information on the program can be found on the Site C Project website.

