BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C project.

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C project from Thursday, March 12th to Sunday, March 15th, 2020, in the following locations:

  • Along Highway 29, near Lynx Creek
  • Along Highway 29, near Farrell Creek Road

BC Hydro burns debris that cannot be removed, mulched or chipped. BC Hydro states burning is carefully planned and monitored. This includes the timing, size and location of the woodpiles, and the amount of smoke emitted.

Burning activities will follow the Site C Smoke Management Plan and will only take place during custom venting windows authorized under provincial regulations, specific to Site C.

