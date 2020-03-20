BC Northern Real Estate Board asking members to suspend open houses amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Due to concerns over COVID-19, the B.C. Northern Real Estate Board is recommending that all its members suspend open houses at this time.

According to B.C. Northern Real Estate Board, Leah Mayer, the Board supports the

health authorities’ call for social distancing and other measures aimed at protecting

communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While this may be an inconvenience for showing properties, Mayer says many realtors have switched to conducting virtual tours instead of traditional tours.

Buyers and sellers are being encouraged to contact their realtor about COVID-19 preparedness.

Mayer reminds buyers and sellers that they should not view or show properties if they, or anyone they live with, are unwell or have recently travelled out of the country.