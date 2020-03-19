BC SPCA to begin restricting public access to shelters, effectively immediately

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The BC SPCA has announced it will begin restricting public access to its shelters, effective immediately, except for appointments for adoptions and emergency surrenders.

This decision is to protect staff, volunteers and members of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, shared Craig Daniell, CEO of the BC SPCA. Staff and volunteers will continue to be on-site caring for the animals and to provide emergency treatment and on-going care for animals who come into its custody through cruelty investigations.

He notes that staff shortages and the need to limit the number of volunteers in the shelter has reduced the SPCA’s normal service capacity, but says essential services are continuing.

Daniell says the BC SPCA is encouraging people interested in adopting to view available animals online and to follow the new online application procedures.

You can help the animals in the following ways: