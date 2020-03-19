BC SPCA to begin restricting public access to shelters, effectively immediately

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The BC SPCA has announced it will begin restricting public access to its shelters, effective immediately, except for appointments for adoptions and emergency surrenders.
This decision is to protect staff, volunteers and members of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, shared Craig Daniell, CEO of the BC SPCA. Staff and volunteers will continue to be on-site caring for the animals and to provide emergency treatment and on-going care for animals who come into its custody through cruelty investigations.
He notes that staff shortages and the need to limit the number of volunteers in the shelter has reduced the SPCA’s normal service capacity, but says essential services are continuing.
Daniell says the BC SPCA is encouraging people interested in adopting to view available animals online and to follow the new online application procedures.
You can help the animals in the following ways:
- Adoptions: View the amazing animals waiting for homes at spca.bc.ca/adopt and fill out an online adoption application – new procedures will be in place March 19. Our staff will contact you with more information and to set up an appointment for you to meet the animal.
- Surrendered Animals. Due to limited staffing and space, the SPCA can only accept animals for surrender in emergency cases, until further notice. We appreciate the public’s patience and efforts to keep their animal or find alternate solutions for their care. However, if you are in an emergency situation and cannot keep an animal, even temporarily, please contact your local shelter.
- Animal Fostering. We are currently contacting our existing volunteers to foster animals in care. However, we are assessing our needs daily and will reach out to the public if we need additional help. Thank you to those who have offered to help!
- Donate. For those who are able to help, your support is urgently needed. Please donate today at spca.bc.ca to help the animals.