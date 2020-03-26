HealthNewsRegional

BC to establish Provincial Supply Chain Coordination Unit amid state of emergency

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General and B.C. Premier John Horgan.

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 to provide update on learning plan this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has announced that it will be providing an update this Friday,...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

April 2020 proclaimed as Sikh Heritage month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Guru Nanak Sikh Temple and Cultural Society of Fort St. John requested April 2020,...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC to establish Provincial Supply Chain Coordination Unit amid state of emergency

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan and Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, announced, on Thursday,...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan and Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, announced, on Thursday, the next steps under the provincial state of emergency for COVID-19.

According to Farnworth, the Province has been under a state of emergency for a week and Government and Health Officials have been working hard to combat the spread of the virus through various measures.

Farnworth says the Provincial Government is establishing a new Provincial Supply Chain Coordination Unit to co-ordinate goods and services distribution, taking a more active role in co-ordinating essential goods and services movement by land, air, marine and rail.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Effective immediately, Farnworth says municipal COVID-19 states of emergency in B.C. are suspended to ensure a uniform approach.

Farnworth reminds British Columbians that the Provincial Health Officer’s orders are the law and must be followed or risk being arrested and/or fined.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleApril Proclaimed Autism Awareness Month
Next articleApril 2020 proclaimed as Sikh Heritage month

More Articles Like This

School District 60 to provide update on learning plan this Friday

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has announced that it will be providing an update this Friday, March 27, in regard to...
Read more

Campobello Island residents say trek through Maine raises COVID-19 concerns

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted March 26, 2020 1:17 pm Updated March 26, 2020 1:18 pm Some residents of Campobello Island, N.B., who must drive into the...
Read more

New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick is set to provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the province Thursday, a day after confirming there are 26...
Read more

Nova Scotia now has 73 coronavirus cases, with 1 not linked to travel or earlier cases

Health Global News - 0
One of the five new cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia cannot be linked to travel or an earlier case, according to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv