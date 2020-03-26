BC to establish Provincial Supply Chain Coordination Unit amid state of emergency

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan and Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, announced, on Thursday, the next steps under the provincial state of emergency for COVID-19.

According to Farnworth, the Province has been under a state of emergency for a week and Government and Health Officials have been working hard to combat the spread of the virus through various measures.

Farnworth says the Provincial Government is establishing a new Provincial Supply Chain Coordination Unit to co-ordinate goods and services distribution, taking a more active role in co-ordinating essential goods and services movement by land, air, marine and rail.

Effective immediately, Farnworth says municipal COVID-19 states of emergency in B.C. are suspended to ensure a uniform approach.

Farnworth reminds British Columbians that the Provincial Health Officer’s orders are the law and must be followed or risk being arrested and/or fined.