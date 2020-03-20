BC Transit to implement rear door boarding, free fares during COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. Transit is making some changes to its operations across the province.

Starting March 20, B.C. Transit will be implementing rear door boarding, where available, across the province to enhance social distancing for drivers and passengers.

B.C. Transit does note that passengers can still load through the front door if they require the use of the ramp or other accessible features of the bus.

In addition, customers will not be required to pay fares in all B.C. Transit communities for 30 days for all systems including conventional, community, and handyDART.

B.C. Transit says they are working to implement these changes in communities as quickly as possible and ask customers to be patient during this time.

Further information and updates can be found at bctransit.com.