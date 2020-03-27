BC Transit to limit number of passengers for physical distancing

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Transit has announced it is taking additional measures to support physical distancing by reducing the number of passengers on board buses.

According to B.C. Transit, starting Monday, March 30, transit operators will be monitoring passenger capacity based on direction from B.C. Transit operations.

B.C. Transit says this will allow additional space in-between customers, and provide space for people to move within the bus if they feel necessary.

The Provincial Crown Corporation already announced, starting March 20, that it would be implementing rear door boarding and free fares for 30 days to prevent the spread of the virus.

B.C. Transit reports that it has seen a decrease in ridership of about 50 to 70 percent depending on the transit system.

Further information and updates can be found at bctransit.com.