BCGEU calls for suspension of rent and mortgage payments during coronavirus pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In response to the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, and health officials recommending social distancing, such as self-isolation, the B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union is calling on the Federal and Provincial Governments to immediately suspend all mortgage and rent payments until the pandemic is over.

According to BCGEU President, Stephanie Smith, a suspension on all mortgage and rent payments needs to be put in place as workers will be taking time off to self-isolate from the coronavirus which means they could see a decrease in pay and will be unable to make mortgage and rent payments.

Smith says this suspension would help mitigate one of the major economic pressures that force people to choose to keep working even if they have been exposed to or are symptomatic of the coronavirus.