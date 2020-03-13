NewsRegional

BCGEU calls for suspension of rent and mortgage payments during coronavirus pandemic

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 64 as of Friday afternoon

VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Friday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

City of Fort St. John facilities remain open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City of Fort St. John facilities will continue normal operations.
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

City of Dawson Creek closes Memorial and Kids arena due to coronavirus

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City of Dawson Creek has made the decision, on Friday, to close the Memorial...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In response to the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, and health officials recommending social distancing, such as self-isolation, the B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union is calling on the Federal and Provincial Governments to immediately suspend all mortgage and rent payments until the pandemic is over.

According to BCGEU President, Stephanie Smith, a suspension on all mortgage and rent payments needs to be put in place as workers will be taking time off to self-isolate from the coronavirus which means they could see a decrease in pay and will be unable to make mortgage and rent payments.

Smith says this suspension would help mitigate one of the major economic pressures that force people to choose to keep working even if they have been exposed to or are symptomatic of the coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleBC Hydro to postpone Site C Pre-Heavy Equipment Operators skills pilot program
Next articleHuskies to continue with Silent Auction, Super 50/50 Draw despite cancellations in play

More Articles Like This

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 64 as of Friday afternoon

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Friday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia. According to Provincial...
Read more

City of Fort St. John facilities remain open

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City of Fort St. John facilities will continue normal operations. As of March 13,...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP investigating break and enter to County Fire Halls

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating recent break and enters that occurred at Fire Halls in the County. According to RCMP, in...
Read more

BC Hydro to postpone Site C Pre-Heavy Equipment Operators skills pilot program

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has announced that it will be postponing the Site C Project and Northern Lights College’s Pre-Heavy Equipment...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv