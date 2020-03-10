NewsRegional

Beaverlodge RCMP caution drivers of poor winter road conditions on Highway 43

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – Beaverlodge RCMP are reminding drivers to use caution as they travel along Highway 43 due to poor winter weather conditions.

This morning, Tuesday, March 10, at 9:00 a.m., Beaverlodge RCMP members attended Highway 43 near the Demmit scales to investigate a report that three vehicles were in the ditch.

Emergency crews attended and some occupants had already been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Beaverlodge RCMP is no longer on the scene, however, highway maintenance crews are working to improve road surfaces in the area on Highway 43 near the Demmit scales, approximately 15 km east of the British Columbia border.

Beaverlodge RCMP are advising drivers that Highway 43 near the Demmit scales has icy conditions with reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

