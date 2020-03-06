NewsRegional

Beaverlodge RCMP investigate multiple collisions and warn of poor winter driving conditions

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province releases interim report from Phase Two of the BC Hydro Review

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has released the interim report from Phase Two of the B.C. Hydro Review. According...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Beaverlodge RCMP investigate multiple collisions and warn of poor winter driving conditions

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. - Beaverlodge RCMP are investigating multiple collisions and are warning drivers of poor road conditions as a...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Montreal-area commuter rail service to resume after dismantling of blockade

MONTREAL — A Montreal-area commuter rail line will be up and running again this afternoon following more than three...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – Beaverlodge RCMP are investigating multiple collisions and are warning drivers of poor road conditions as a winter system makes its way through the region today, Friday.

According to Beaverlodge RCMP, they received a call of a single-vehicle towing a trailer that went off the road in the area of Highway 43 and Secondary Highway 671 near Hythe.

While police were on scene, a three-vehicle collision occurred in the same area. There are no injuries to any of the persons involved in these collisions.

- Advertisement -

Separately, a semi-tractor is partially off-road near that location and is blocking traffic.

Traffic on Highway 43 near the intersection of Secondary Highway 671 will remain restricted to one lane until the vehicles are removed.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleMontreal-area commuter rail service to resume after dismantling of blockade
Next articleProvince releases interim report from Phase Two of the BC Hydro Review

More Articles Like This

Province releases interim report from Phase Two of the BC Hydro Review

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has released the interim report from Phase Two of the B.C. Hydro Review. According to the Government, the report...
Read more

$100,000 awarded to Fort St John Hospital Foundation for new ultrasound machine

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The P.A. Woodward's Foundation has awarded $100,000, through a grant application made by the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation,...
Read more

City seeking public input on neighbourhood planning

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is continuing with its Official Community Plan by forming plans for two neighbourhoods. According...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer speaks on the Wet’suwet’en community, agreement and blockades

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - MP Bob Zimmer of Prince George, Peace River and Northern Rockies spoke about his recent meetings with the Wet'suwet'en...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv