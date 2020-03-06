Beaverlodge RCMP investigate multiple collisions and warn of poor winter driving conditions

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – Beaverlodge RCMP are investigating multiple collisions and are warning drivers of poor road conditions as a winter system makes its way through the region today, Friday.

According to Beaverlodge RCMP, they received a call of a single-vehicle towing a trailer that went off the road in the area of Highway 43 and Secondary Highway 671 near Hythe.

While police were on scene, a three-vehicle collision occurred in the same area. There are no injuries to any of the persons involved in these collisions.

- Advertisement -

Separately, a semi-tractor is partially off-road near that location and is blocking traffic.

Traffic on Highway 43 near the intersection of Secondary Highway 671 will remain restricted to one lane until the vehicles are removed.