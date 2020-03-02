News

Better food security support for Doig River First Nation

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN – A new grant for local food-security projects, will see that the people in Doig River First Nation will have access to nutritious food sources.

Doig River First Nation is receiving $112,475 through Victoria Foundation’s Food Security – Provincial Initiatives fund which will help create a community garden, community distribution centre and kitchen facility next to the community band office, shared the government.

The project is part of the Nation’s goal to increase members’ access to locally grown food and deliver programming that encourages learning, sharing of traditional and cultural knowledge and hands-on participation in food growing.

According to the government, TogetherBC, the province’s first poverty reduction strategy, was released in March 2019 as a cross-government plan to reduce poverty. The Victoria Foundation grant supports the Province’s work by helping organizations develop local food security programs that ensure reliable access to nutritious and affordable food for people. The Province provided $3 million to the Victoria Foundation in March 2019.

“Thanks to the grant, Doig River First Nation will be able to build inclusive gardening infrastructure and partnerships that will promote local food production and act as a first step towards becoming a more food secure community,” said Chief Trevor Makadahay, Doig River First Nation. “Making a space where Elders and children can gather together will enhance the health and well-being of the community. Gardening spaces will provide the community with fresh produce, which will reduce the dependency on having to travel long distances to buy groceries.”

The government shares, food security is part of increasing inclusion, making life more affordable and supporting better opportunities and reconciliation in communities in B.C.

Addressing poverty is a shared commitment between the government and the BC Green Party caucus and is part of the Confidence and Supply Agreement.

 

