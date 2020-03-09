Sports

Blizzard Bicycle Club hosts first race of 2020 season on Sunday

By Scott Brooks
Dan Webster tackled a solo ride in the cold to pull ahead in the Roubaix series on Sunday, March 5. Source Facebook

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bicycle Club held its first race of the 2020 season on Sunday, March 8, in Baldonnel.

The Club’s fearless leader, Dan Webster, tackled a solo ride in the cold to pull ahead in the Roubaix series.

Webster managed to pull out 22.7km in a time of 55:54.

The Blizzard’s second race of the season is scheduled to take place next Sunday, March 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Baldonnel Elementary.

For more information on the Blizzards, and for registration, you can visit the Blizzard Bicycle Club’s Facebook page.

