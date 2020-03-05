blockade-on-cp-rail-tracks-in-kahnawake-comes-down-after-more-than-three-weeks

KAHNAWAKE, Que. — A blockade in the Mohawk community of Kahnawake that has halted rail traffic south of Montreal for more than three weeks is being dismantled.

The blockade came to an end quietly today as protesters took down their camp, temporarily stopping highway traffic as they moved to a location away from the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks.

The protest began Feb. 8 in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs after the RCMP moved into Wet’suwet’en territory in northern British Columbia to enforce an injunction against a blockade erected by pipeline opponents.

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake praised the dedication of the protesters and said they will now be located beside Highway 138, near the foot of the Mercier bridge leading to Montreal.

The council said the action was a sincere and peaceful expression of support for the hereditary chiefs.

A statement from the Mohawk longhouse, distributed by the protesters, called the removal of the blockade a gesture of good faith as the Wet’suwet’en people consider a draft agreement reached Sunday between their hereditary chiefs and senior Canadian officials.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020.

The Canadian Press