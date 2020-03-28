Health

Boris Johnson writes letters to U.K. households while home sick with coronavirus

Avatar
By Global News
boris-johnson-writes-letters-to-uk.-households-while-home-sick-with-coronavirus

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

District of Taylor closes Municipal office to the public

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has closed it's Municipal Office to the public due to...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 884, 396 have since recovered from virus

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is self-isolating at 10 Downing Street after testing positive for coronavirus, will write to every UK household to urge people to stay at home.

Johnson, who has described his symptoms as mild, is leading the government’s response to the crisis, chairing meetings by video conference.

The health minister, Matt Hancock, has also tested positive and is working from home.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We know things will get worse before they get better,” Johnson will write in his letter, which will be sent to 30 million households across the United Kingdom starting from next week.

“But we are making the right preparations, and the more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost and the sooner life can return to normal,” he will say, according to a statement from Downing Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Britain has reported 17,089 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,019 deaths. The peak of the epidemic in the country is expected to come in a few weeks.

After initially taking relatively modest steps compared with other European nations, Johnson ramped up his response to coronavirus in the past week, ordering pubs, cafes, restaurants and shops to close and making social distancing compulsory.

6:12Coronavirus outbreak: Boris Johnson orders UK lockdown, tells people to stay home

Coronavirus outbreak: Boris Johnson orders UK lockdown,  » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Vancouver students relieved to catch flight out of locked-down Peru
Next articleCoronavirus: Developing a rapid COVID-19 test is in the works in Canada, globally

More Articles Like This

District of Taylor closes Municipal office to the public

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has closed it's Municipal Office to the public due to COVID-19. A...
Read more

16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta. There are...
Read more

Coronavirus: Developing a rapid COVID-19 test is in the works in Canada, globally

Health Global News - 0
As novel coronavirus cases rise globally, along with deaths, developing a rapid test for COVID-19 is one of the key areas that researchers in...
Read more

Coronavirus: Vancouver students relieved to catch flight out of locked-down Peru

Health Global News - 0
A group of Vancouver high school boys and the teachers escorting them are finally home after catching a flight out of Peru, which has...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv