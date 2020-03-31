Health

Breakdown of where coronavirus cases are in Nova Scotia coming soon: Strang

By Global News
Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health says it won’t be long until a map will be online that outlines where cases of the novel coronavirus are in the province.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, Dr. Robert Strang said the map will show the four health zones of Nova Scotia and numbers of cases that are in each health zone.

“We didn’t want to do that until we had at least five cases in each of those zones,” Strang said. “That’s a standard epidemiologic principle that you don’t talk about less than five cases.”

Community Interviews with Moose FM

He said there have been technical issues with getting the map on the government website, but it’s coming soon.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: First case of community spread identified in Nova Scotia

The province announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing Nova Scotia’s total to 147. Five additional cases were announced Monday.

Four individuals are currently in hospital and 10 have now recovered.

One case of community spread has been confirmed.

0:39Coronavirus outbreak: 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, total of 147

Coronavirus outbreak: 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, total of 147

4 health authority employees test positive

Four Nova Scotia Health Authority employees have tested positive for COVID-19,

