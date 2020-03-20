Bright Nights in June, Event planning underway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Planning for the Annual Bright Nights in June arts festival is underway.

The art festival is hosted by the North Peace Cultural Society in partnership with community groups. This is a fun-filled, family-friendly weekend with the best of local art.

Event organizers share that 2020 event planning has started and although they are uncertain just when the North Peace Cultural Centre will re-open, they are looking forward to seeing the community celebrate together again.

According to the event organizers, if the June 12, 13 & 14 dates need to be adjusted, the event will be held later in the summer.

The three-day event will follow its usual format;

Friday; Evening Opening Reception with entertainment

Opening Reception with entertainment Saturday; music, art, dance, games, workshops, demonstrations, big prints, raku pottery, and Artisan Market

Sunday; workshop opportunities.

The North Peace Cultural Society is looking for organizations that would like to be apart of this community event and if you are interested you can fill out an application; CLICK HERE

For more information and updates visit npcc.bc.ca or CLICK HERE