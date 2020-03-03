Buddy Streeper wins 2020 Fur Rendezvous Open World Championship

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Buddy Streeper, of Fort Nelson, won the 2020 Fur Rendezvous Open World Championship for the eighth time on Sunday, March 1, in Anchorage, Alaska.

For the Fur Rendezvous Open World Championship, Streeper competed against 25 of the world’s best sled dog racers and managed to claim the title not only for the eighth time but for the third time in a row after winning in 2018 and 2019.

After three days of racing, Streeper came in first with a time of 4:30:04, while Greg Taylor, of Fairbanks, Alaska, came in second with a time of 4:36:35, and Mya Hartum, of Toefield, Alberta, in third.

On February 15, Streeper’s wife, Lina, won the 2020 World Champion Dog Race at the 73rd Annual Trappers Festival in The Pas, Manitoba.