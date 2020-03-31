Business as usual for snow clearing in Fort St John during COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – When it comes to clearing snow off the streets, business is as usual for the City of Fort St. John.

Last week, the City laid off 88 employees due to the affects of COVID-19, but Communications Coordinator, Ryan Harvey, says those layoffs were in the Community Services Division covering facilities and recreation and did not affect public works or snow clearing operations.

According to Harvey, with over a foot of snow in the past few days, and significant wind, crews have been busy clearing main and collector streets as quickly as possible.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

As of today, Tuesday, Harvey reports that contracted crews have begun residential clearing in the northeast portion of the city, while City crews continue to clear main and collector streets.