Business leaders group calls on Ottawa to take more action on coronavirus

By Global News
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B.- Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Laney Beeching. She was last seen...
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 424, personal care services ordered to close

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest...
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province announces new measures to protect vulnerable people

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. has announced new measures to protect vulnerable people in B.C.
Global News

A group representing Canadian business leaders is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take more decisive action to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Goldy Hyder, president and CEO of the Business Council of Canada, wrote an open letter to Trudeau on Saturday, calling for a strict self-isolation policy across the country to help slow the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In times of crisis, unambiguous communication and a united front are vital. Read our CEO @GoldyHyder‘s letter to the Prime Minister calling for a more aggressive, national and speedy response to #COVID19. https://t.co/RD1uZzg9kW pic.twitter.com/l1xNdqAYyW

— Business Council of Canada (@BizCouncilofCan) March 21, 2020

“We urge you and the leaders of the provinces and territories to speak clearly and with one voice,” reads the letter. “Beginning immediately, all Canadians should be told, not asked or advised, to stay at home unless their jobs are essential or they must leave the home to purchase food and other necessities.”

The Business Council of Canada also says that governments have the power to reduce the pandemic’s death toll, but only if they act aggressively.

The organization — whose member companies employ 1.7 million people in every region and sector of the country — says Canada’s economy will recover, and that a more hardline approach will actually speed up that recovery.

