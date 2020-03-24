Health

Calgary researcher leads global study to improve diagnosis, treatment for kids with COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
calgary-researcher-leads-global-study-to-improve-diagnosis,-treatment-for-kids-with-covid-19

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Precision Drilling moves to cut costs and capital spending plan

CALGARY — Precision Drilling Corp. says it is reducing staff, cutting salaries and lowering its capital spending plan in...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Environment groups, churches, unions ask oil bailout for families, not companies

Some Canadian organizations are asking the federal government to focus any bailout of the oil industry on workers and families,...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Mayor doesn’t want to see those in self-isolation at Site C moved into Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman has confirmed B.C. Hydro has been...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A researcher from the University of Calgary is leading a global study aimed at improving the diagnosis and treatment of children with COVID-19.

The study, overseen by Dr. Stephen Freedman, is already underway at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

In a Tuesday news release, Freedman said very little is known about how the new coronavirus affects children or what the best treatment is for those infected with the virus, which causes COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We want to identify the differences in symptoms between children infected by SARS-CoV-2 [the virus responsible for COVID-19] and other respiratory viruses, such as influenza, so we can tailor testing and treatment approaches to achieve the best results,” Freedman explained.

6:30The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Researchers will collect data on 12,500 children brought to emergency departments with respiratory illness at 50 sites in 14 countries. They will follow the children for 90 days, recording travel history, exposures and symptoms, and reviewing lab tests, X-rays, treatment and outcomes.

Story continues below advertisement

“It seems that adults get sickest seven to 10 days after first seeing a doctor,” Freedman said. “We need to know whether that’s the same for children so that we can identify at-risk children, provide them with the most beneficial interventions at the best time to promote their recovery.”

5:11Clearing up COVID-19 myths

Advertisement

Clearing up COVID-19 myths

Freedman’s study will include help from an international group of pediatric emergency medicine clinicians and researchers,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleSuncor cuts $1.5 billion from budget to cope with low oil prices, virus impact
Next articleN.B. premier, chief health officer to provide coronavirus update

More Articles Like This

N.B. premier, chief health officer to provide coronavirus update

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick’s premier and the province’s chief health officer are set to provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic Tuesday. The province did not...
Read more

Japan’s PM says 2020 Olympics will be postponed over coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
By Staff Reuters Posted March 24, 2020 8:38 am Updated March 24, 2020 8:45 am 2:19IOC member Dick Pound says Tokyo Olympics will be postponed After Canada and Australia...
Read more

Coronavirus closed your gym. Here’s how to stay fit — at a distance

Health Global News - 0
Many fitness centres across Canada have closed their doors in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Chain gyms, including Goodlife Fitness,...
Read more

Mayor of Quebec town that has seen all of province’s COVID-19 deaths feels left in dark

Health Global News - 0
The mayor of a Quebec town that has seen all four of the province’s COVID-19 deaths to date says he is having trouble getting...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv