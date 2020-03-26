campobello-island-residents-say-trek-through-maine-raises-covid-19-concerns

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted March 26, 2020 1:17 pm

Updated March 26, 2020 1:18 pm

Some residents of Campobello Island, N.B., who must drive into the United States to reach the Canadian mainland, are asking the province for another way to get supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ulysse Robichaud says residents of the island don’t want to go into the U.S. during the health crisis, and he has written to Premier Blaine Higgs to suggest the government provide a truck or boat with food, gasoline and other necessities.

The island has a seasonal ferry, but otherwise residents can cross a bridge into Lubec, Maine and drive an hour to cross back into Canada at St. Stephen, N.B.

Canada and the United States have an agreement to allow residents of the island to make the trek, and Higgs says they won’t have to self-isolate afterwards.

The premier says he understands the reluctance to get their supplies in the U.S.,

