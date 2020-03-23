Health

Can I have sex in self-isolation? Navigating pleasure during the coronavirus outbreak

By Global News
Global News

With the prospect of months of staying indoors during the coronavirus outbreak, how we form relationships and navigate sex and intimacy will change. 

Not everyone lives with a sexual partner, and leaving home to meet up with someone to have sex when they aren’t a member of your household would violate social distancing protocols, said Dr. Vinita Dubey, associate medical officer of health at Toronto Public Health.

“Social distancing means limiting the number of people you come into close contact with,” she told Global News in an email statement. “This also applies to sexual relations with others, especially outside of the household.”

She emphasized this applies to everyone including those who have COVID-19 symptoms or who have the virus. As well, those who have recently travelled and are in quarantine also need to follow these guidelines.

Even if you don’t have symptoms, staying home can be the difference between life or death for another person if you are a carrier of the virus, according to a previous Global News report.

“COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets through close contact. Toronto Public Health recommends individuals stay home as much as possible, reduce their interactions with others and do social distancing as a way to minimize COVID-19 transmission in the community,” she said. 

Stay connected with others through phone, video or online methods, Dubey said. 

A notice about sex and coronavirus from New York City’s public health department went viral this weekend,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

