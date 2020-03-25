Health

Can the new coronavirus live on coats, shoes? Experts weigh in

By Global News
Global News

Medical professionals say handwashing and social distancing are some of the best ways to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

But can the virus live on clothing and fabrics?

According to Dr. Michael Gardam, an infectious disease physician and chief of staff at Toronto’s Humber River Hospital, most people shouldn’t be overly concerned about immediately washing clothing worn outside. But if it brings you peace, it’s good practice to do so.

“I don’t think the clothing you’re walking around with on a regular basis is going to be a big cause of concern,” Gardam said.

“That being said, I can’t absolutely prove that [people] could never get infected through contaminated clothing.

“My advice to people is that I don’t think it’s a big deal, but if this is something that bothers you, then do something about it.”


Healthcare workers and those who are still working for essential businesses, however, could be an exception, Gardam said. They may worry about bringing the virus home to their family if an item they were wearing or using in the hospital became contaminated.

For people working in high-risk environments,

As pandemic spreads, a wave of executive teams announce pay cuts
Is giving up your phone privacy a fair trade if it slows coronavirus spread?

