Can you get COVID-19 more than once? Answers to that and other questions

Conference Board says Canada to avoid technical recession despite hit

TORONTO — The Conference Board of Canada expects the country will avoid a technical recession as the economy rebounds...
Seniors are being connected to resources through Peace Seniors Connect & Care

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local seniors groups put out a plea for help after the announcement of the...
Gov Canada COVID-19 up to date information

OTTAWA, ONT - The government of Canada has updated information available on the Coronavirus disease as well as employment...
CTV News

TORONTO —
As Canada’s total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 tops 450, health-care professionals are being inundated with questions about how the virus spreads, who’s at risk, and how people can protect themselves.

To sort through some of the noise, several doctors answered some of the most frequently asked questions about the ongoing pandemic.

Can you contract COVID-19 more than once?

There have been media reports in China, Japan, and South Korea about individuals who had the virus and eventually tested negative for it and were released, only to test positive for it again a short time later.

Scientists in those countries have speculated that testing errors could be to blame, either for a false negative that said the patients were free of the virus or for the positive result that signalled its reoccurrence.

Dr. Iris Gorfinkel, a family physician and medical researcher, said it’s really too soon to know whether an individual can contract COVID-19 more than once, and how quickly that can happen.

“We actually don’t know. We don’t know how long-lasting the immunity is to it,” she told CTV’s Your Morning on Monday. “These viruses have the tendency to morph and change.”

In fact, it’s still not even clear if people develop an immediate immunity to COVID-19,

