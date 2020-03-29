Health

Canada at critical juncture in coronavirus battle: Canada’s top health official

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted March 29, 2020 7:03 am

0:58Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau tells Canadians to ‘keep it up’ with social distancing, self-isolation

WATCH: Trudeau tells Canadians to ‘keep it up’ with social distancing, self-isolation

Canada’s chief public health officer says the country has reached a critical juncture in its life and death struggle with COVID-19.

Dr. Theresa Tam stressed during her daily update on Saturday that we are “definitely not out of the woods and that now is the time to ”absolutely double down“ on all efforts to stem the still rising tide of the new coronavirus.

READ MORE: 65% of reported COVID-19 cases in Canada related to community transmission, latest data says

To that end, as of noon on Monday, anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to board domestic flights or inter-city trains for at least 14 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced that airline and rail personnel will do the screening by asking travellers questions about their health and looking for visible signs of illness.

3:00Coronavirus outbreak: Canada now stands at 3409 total cases,

