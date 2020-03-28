Health

Canada in it ‘for the long haul’ with COVID-19, deputy health officer says

By Global News
By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted March 28, 2020 7:58 am

1:57Taking stock of Canada’s ICU beds, number of ventilators

WATCH: Taking stock of Canada’s ICU beds, number of ventilators

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer has delivered a sobering assessment of the country’s struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Howard Njoo says the fight is far from over, that it could include a second wave, and that we are certainly in it “for the long haul.”

“It’s definitely months. Many months,” Njoo estimated Friday as the number of novel coronavirus cases in Canada surged to 4,757, including 55 deaths.

Quebec’s COVID-19 caseload has soared to more than 2,000 — more than double Ontario’s 993 cases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meanwhile, members of the Canadian Armed Forces have been told by chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance to stay healthy and be ready to respond immediately to the escalating crisis.

3:00Coronavirus outbreak: Canada now stands at 3409 total cases, 35 total deaths

Coronavirus outbreak: Canada now stands at 3409 total cases, 35 total deaths

