Canada moving at an ‘unprecedented rate’ to make supplies amid coronavirus pandemic: minister

Global News
District of Taylor closes Municipal office to the public

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has closed it's Municipal Office to the public due to...
16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta.
Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 884, 396 have since recovered from virus

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Global News

Canada’s innovation minister says that the country is moving quickly to increase production of personal protective equipment (PPE) in its fight against the novel coronavirus.

“We are mobilizing industry at an unprecedented rate to scale up operations, to retool,” Navdeep Bains, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, told Global News’ Mike Le Couteur on The West Block.

“There’s a lot of goodwill out there.”

“Many companies are stepping up and we’re going to engage with them. And I’m confident that we’ll have more supplies, not less, going forward in the coming weeks and months.”

Personal protective equipment, which includes items such as gloves, masks and gowns, is essential for health-care staff in direct contact with the virus.

1:25Coronavirus outbreak: World’s largest manufacturer of rubber gloves has its hands full

Coronavirus outbreak: World’s largest manufacturer of rubber gloves has its hands full

On March 20, the federal government announced a plan to work with Canadian businesses and manufacturers in order to boost production of protective equipment, ventilators and sanitization supplies to fight the fast-spreading virus.

COVID-19 cases have now topped 700,000 worldwide and more than 33,000 people have died as of Sunday. Canada accounts for 6,232 of those cases, along with 63 deaths.

 READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

