canada-moving-at-an-‘unprecedented-rate’-to-make-supplies-amid-coronavirus-pandemic:-minister

Canada’s innovation minister says that the country is moving quickly to increase production of personal protective equipment (PPE) in its fight against the novel coronavirus.

“We are mobilizing industry at an unprecedented rate to scale up operations, to retool,” Navdeep Bains, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, told Global News’ Mike Le Couteur on The West Block.

“There’s a lot of goodwill out there.”

“Many companies are stepping up and we’re going to engage with them. And I’m confident that we’ll have more supplies, not less, going forward in the coming weeks and months.”

Personal protective equipment, which includes items such as gloves, masks and gowns, is essential for health-care staff in direct contact with the virus.

On March 20, the federal government announced a plan to work with Canadian businesses and manufacturers in order to boost production of protective equipment, ventilators and sanitization supplies to fight the fast-spreading virus.

COVID-19 cases have now topped 700,000 worldwide and more than 33,000 people have died as of Sunday. Canada accounts for 6,232 of those cases, along with 63 deaths.

