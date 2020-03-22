Health

Canada not at the point of declaring a federal emergency over COVID-19: Trudeau

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted March 22, 2020 12:58 pm

Updated March 22, 2020 1:31 pm

1:01Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau not ready to use the Emergencies Act yet

WATCH: Trudeau not ready to use the Emergencies Act yet

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is not at the point where the federal government needs to take emergency measures to force people to stay at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Trudeau says provinces and local governments continue to take steps to restrict people’s movements and the federal government stepping in is a last resort.

“The Federal Emergencies Act is a significant step that can and should be taken when we’ve exhausted all other steps and other orders of government and the legislation and regulations available to the federal government do not respond [or] are insufficient to respond to the situation at hand,” Trudeau told reporters on Sunday.

1:23Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau thanks kids for doing their part during the COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau thanks kids for doing their part during the COVID-19 crisis

He said the federal government is working “closely” with provinces and with other jurisdictions to make sure that they are “able to do the things that need to be done.”

“We will continue to look at if it’s necessary to move forward with the Emergencies Act,” Trudeau said.

