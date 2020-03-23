canada-to-spend-$192m-on-developing-covid-19-vaccine

By Staff The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is spending $192 million on developing and producing vaccines for the novel coronavirus.
He says being prepared to mass-produce a vaccine, no matter who creates it, will be essential for suppressing COVID-19 in Canada in the long run.
