Canada to spend $192M on developing COVID-19 vaccine

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted March 23, 2020 11:34 am

Updated March 23, 2020 11:38 am

Community Interviews with Moose FM

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is spending $192 million on developing and producing vaccines for the novel coronavirus.

He says being prepared to mass-produce a vaccine, no matter who creates it, will be essential for suppressing COVID-19 in Canada in the long run.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.


© 2020 The Canadian Press

