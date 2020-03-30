Health

Canada waives $30M in licence fees for broadcasters amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Global News
High Prairie resident dies of COVID-19

EDMONTON, A.B. - A 30-year-old male has died in High Prairie after contracting COVID-19.
City to review the operating budget and how COVID-19 will affect it

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council has requested a report from Staff on...
Eagle Vision to launch Online TV Channel to help pass the time during COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - To help pass the time and to make life a little easier during the...
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted March 30, 2020 7:32 pm

Community Interviews with Moose FM

3:38Feds unveil measures to help keep businesses afloat

WATCH ABOVE (Mar. 27, 2020): Feds unveil measures to help keep businesses afloat

The federal government says it will help broadcasters deal with the fallout from COVID-19 by waiving $30 million usually paid by the industry to support the operations of Canada’s telecommunications regulator.

As a result, the government will provide funding to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission so it won’t request payment for Part I licence fees for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The move helps more than 100 broadcasters that are facing significant declines in advertising revenue.

The department is examining other measures that can be implemented quickly to support the beneficiaries of all of its programs.

3:18Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says business, charities, non-profits eligible for COVID-19 wage subsidy

Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault says the task of broadcasters to inform Canadians about the novel coronavirus is made more difficult because of the significant drops in ad revenue.

Waiving the charges is a decision that could be made quickly while it works on more measures to support the industry.

