Canada’s six largest banks to help provide financial relief for customers impacted by COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Canada’s six largest banks have announced plans to provide financial relief to Canadians impacted by the economic consequences of COVID-19.
Effective immediately, Bank of Montreal, CIBC, National Bank of Canada, RBC Royal Bank, Scotiabank and TD Bank have made a commitment to work with personal and small business banking customers on a case-by-case basis to provide flexible solutions to help them manage through challenges such as pay disruption due to COVID-19.
According to the Banks, support will include up to a six-month payment deferral for mortgages, and the opportunity for relief on other credit products.
Community Interviews with Moose FM
Individual Canadians or business owners facing hardship are encouraged to contact their bank directly to discuss options that could be available to them.