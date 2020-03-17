NewsRegional

Canada’s six largest banks to help provide financial relief for customers impacted by COVID-19

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health to postpone non-urgent surgeries amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health has announced that it will be postponing all non-urgent scheduled surgeries. According to...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Canada’s six largest banks to help provide financial relief for customers impacted by COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Canada's six largest banks have announced plans to provide financial relief to Canadians impacted...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

North Peace Seniors Housing Society restricts visitors

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North Peace Seniors Housing Society has announced outside visitors other than family,...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Canada’s six largest banks have announced plans to provide financial relief to Canadians impacted by the economic consequences of COVID-19.

Effective immediately, Bank of Montreal, CIBC, National Bank of Canada, RBC Royal Bank, Scotiabank and TD Bank have made a commitment to work with personal and small business banking customers on a case-by-case basis to provide flexible solutions to help them manage through challenges such as pay disruption due to COVID-19.

According to the Banks, support will include up to a six-month payment deferral for mortgages, and the opportunity for relief on other credit products.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Individual Canadians or business owners facing hardship are encouraged to contact their bank directly to discuss options that could be available to them.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleGovernment considering changes to tax season amid COVID-19
Next articleTravelling back from Florida? Eight tips for snowbirds returning to Canada

More Articles Like This

Northern Health to postpone non-urgent surgeries amid COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health has announced that it will be postponing all non-urgent scheduled surgeries. According to Northern Health, in order to...
Read more

North Peace Seniors Housing Society restricts visitors

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North Peace Seniors Housing Society has announced outside visitors other than family, support workers and close friends...
Read more

North Peace Cultural Centre to close Wednesday due to COVID-19

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In order to combat the possible spread of COVID-19, the North Peace Cultural Centre has announced that it will...
Read more

City of Fort St. John changes more programming

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has announced more changes to programming and services in response to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv