canadian-travellers-stranded-overseas-as-more-countries-suspend-flights

TORONTO —

Danielle Hennink and Cathryn Edgar travelled to Peru for a once-in-a-life trip to Machu Picchu. But before the pair from Paris, Ont. could reach the breathtaking Inca citadel, Peru’s government imposed a nationwide lockdown and cancelled all international flights for at least 15 days.

“There’s absolutely nothing you can do,” Edgar, who is now in isolation at an AirBnb with her tour group, told CTV News.

As dozens of countries suspend international air travel in hopes of halting the global spread of COVID-19, some Canadian travellers who left home before the outbreak exploded find themselves trapped overseas with no clear sign of when they can come home.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

McGill professor Anthony Williams-Jones travelled to Morocco with five of his students for a geology field trip. On Sunday, Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it was suspending all international passenger flights to and from the country “until further notice,” though 100 “exceptional flights” have since been allowed to repatriate tourists.

But, for the moment, Williams-Jones and his students are stuck.

“I don’t think there’s any way of leaving the country now,” he said.

Global Affairs Canada issued a blunt warning to Canadian travellers on Saturday urging them to come home while the still have the chance.

“Airlines have cancelled flights.

» READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS