Canadians asked to disinfect mailboxes to keep mail carriers safe amid COVID-19

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted March 31, 2020 6:31 am

Community Interviews with Moose FM

WATCH: Union for Canadian postal workers expresses COVID-19 safety concerns

The union representing Canada Post employees is asking Canadians to disinfect their mail boxes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

And the post office itself is asking Canadians with dogs to keep their doors closed during deliveries, where possible.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — North Bay, Ont., Canada Post centre closes after employee tests presumptive positive

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says daily washing and disinfecting of letter boxes, along with handrails and door knobs, will help keep mail carriers safe.

CUPW national president Jan Simpson says Canadians are relying on the postal system to keep packages and letters flowing to them as they self-isolate in their homes.

2:10Coronavirus around the world: March 30, 2020

Coronavirus around the world: March 30, 2020

And she says they need to know their mail is safe.

With so many people home during the day now, Canada Post says the number of interactions between postal carriers and dogs has been increasing,

