Canadians ignoring COVID-19 orders should face consequences, be fined: doctor

By Global News
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Mayor doesn’t want to see those in self-isolation at Site C moved into Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman has confirmed B.C. Hydro has been...
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Air Canada to suspend or reduce flights amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Air Canada has announced route suspensions and reductions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Air...
HealthScott Brooks - 0

16 people in self-isolation at Site C, no confirmed cases of COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is reporting of no confirmed cases of the coronavirus at the Site...
Global News

Measures limiting personal contact to reduce the spread of COVID-19 have seemed like suggestions to beachgoers in the Vancouver area, where basketball games and picnics in the midst of a pandemic prompted the mayor to announce fines on Monday.

Vancouver has closed parking lots at popular sites like Kitsilano Beach, where basketball hoops have also been removed.

Citizens concerned about the flouting of public health orders prohibiting group gatherings have taken to posting photos and videos of such scenes, with pleas for municipalities to enforce compliance.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a stern message Monday to people who have been gathering in groups. Those who choose to ignore social-distancing advice or venture into crowded places are putting themselves and others at risk of infection, he said.

“We’ve all seen the pictures online of people who seem to think they’re invincible. Well, you’re not. Enough is enough,” he said. “Go home and stay home.”

1:54Prime Minister Trudeau losing patience with people who don’t practice social distancing

Vancouver city council voted unanimously Monday to permit fines as high as $50,000 against businesses that don’t adhere to social distancing measures and up to $1,000 for individuals.

Stewart said in a Tweet that asking nicely for compliance has not worked.

