Canfor Corporation announces COVID-19 response measures

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Canfor has announced that it is undertaking a series of significant measures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Canfor President and CEO, Don Kayne, the significant measures will be focused on protecting the health and safety of employees and communities, and adjusting business operations in response to rapidly changing global market conditions.

Kayne says measures being put in place will include restrictions on all travel, mandating self-isolation for returned travellers and any employees exhibiting symptoms or

exposed to the virus, and implementing physical distancing parameters between individuals.

Canfor has also announced, effective as of March 30, Canadian lumber production will be curtailed by approximately 70 million board feet, or approximately 40 percent, over a three-week period. These reductions will be implemented across several B.C. sawmills through a combination of temporary plant curtailments and reduced operating hours.