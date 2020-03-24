Case of COVID-19 confirmed in Grande Prairie County

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A case of COVID-19 has been reported in Grande Prairie County.

The Province of Alberta announced Tuesday 57 new cases in the Province for a Provincial total of 358. Last week two cases were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie.

In Alberta over 32,000 tests have been completed.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

In B.C. the number of new cases has jumped to 145 for a total of 617 as of March 24, 2020.

In the Northern Health Region is now up to nine, up from five on Monday.