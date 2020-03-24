Case of COVID-19 confirmed in Grande Prairie County

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A case of COVID-19 has been reported in Grande Prairie County.
The Province of Alberta announced Tuesday 57 new cases in the Province for a Provincial total of 358. Last week two cases were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie.
In Alberta over 32,000 tests have been completed.
Community Interviews with Moose FM
In B.C. the number of new cases has jumped to 145 for a total of 617 as of March 24, 2020.
In the Northern Health Region is now up to nine, up from five on Monday.