Cases of COVID-19 reported in Peace River and Valleyview

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – There are two new cases of COVID-19 in the Alberta Peace.

According to 2DayFM, Peace River and Valleyview have each confirmed a case of COVID-19. The two new cases are on top of the three cases previously announced in the region. There were two cases in Grande Prairie and one in the County of Grande Prairie.

In an interview with 2DayFM, Peace River Mayor Tom Tarpey said Alberta Health will be notifying any close contacts of the confirmed cases and said there could be more cases.

“With this case confirmed it is likely that we may see additional confirmed cases in our area over the next little while… it may be disconcerting but we must not panic,” he says.

The total number of cases in Alberta has now reached 486 with 27 people that have recovered from COVID-19.