CDSA search warrant leads to possible charges in Tumbler Ridge

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Tumbler Ridge RCMP are looking to lay charges following a search warrant for controlled drugs.

According to RCMP, on Saturday, February 22, Tumbler Ridge RCMP detachment members executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a residence located on the Lower Bench in Tumbler Ridge.

During the investigation, Police say a small number of drugs and paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking were seized.

As a result of this investigation charges of Trafficking in a Controlled substance are being sought against a 62-year-old female.

