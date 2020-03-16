CDSBC urging dental practices to suspend elective and non-essential dental services amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The College of Dental Surgeons of British Columbia has issued a release requesting dental practices to immediately suspend elective and non-essential dental services, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the CDSBC, anyone who attended the 2020 Pacific Dental Conference, March 6 and 7, must immediately self-isolate as there have been a significant number of cases reported at the Conference.

Attendees of the Conference are being asked to self-isolate until March 22.

Local dental office, Accent Dental, says it has temporarily closed as six employees, including all dentists, attended the Conference.

As a precaution, other dental practices within Fort St. John also have plans of following the advice from the CDSBC.

Any patients who are experiencing pain, or in need of emergency dental surgery, are being asked to contact their dental office for further direction.