celebrities-and-public-figures-who’ve-tested-positive-for-coronavirus

The novel coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, and even the world’s biggest names aren’t safe.

While many celebrities and public figures have taken to social media to stress the importance of social distancing, some have also announced their own battle with COVID-19.

Here are all the big names currently battling the illness.

(This article will be continually updated.)

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Hanks and Wilson were the first big celebrities to contract the virus. He shared an official statement on his social media on March 11, writing: “Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches … To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Harvey Weinstein



Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at the New York Criminal Court during his ongoing sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 24, 2020.

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, tested positive for the coronavirus on March 22,

