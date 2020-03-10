Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Cenovus cuts 2020 capital spending plan, lowers production guidance for the year

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
cenovus-cuts-2020-capital-spending-plan,-lowers-production-guidance-for-the-year

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Cenovus cuts 2020 capital spending plan, lowers production guidance for the year

CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. says it is cutting its capital spending plan for this year by 32 per...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

NEBC Midget Predators go undefeated for League Super Weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators were home in Taylor over the weekend, March 7...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Northern BC residents encouraged to challenge their brain

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - March 16 to the 22 is Brain Awareness Week and the Alzheimer Society of...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. says it is cutting its capital spending plan for this year by 32 per cent due to the recent plunge in world oil prices.

The company says it now plans between $900 million and $1 billion in total capital spending this year, down from earlier plans for between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion.

The price of oil collapsed on Monday over a dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia regarding plans to cut oil production.

- Advertisement -

The fight between the major oil producers compounded worries about lower demand due to slower economic growth as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Cenovus says it is also temporarily suspending its crude-by-rail program and deferring final investment decisions on major growth projects.

It says total production this year is expected come in between 432,000 and 486,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from its earlier guidance for between 472,000 and 496,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CVE)

The Canadian Press

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleNEBC Midget Predators go undefeated for League Super Weekend

More Articles Like This

Northern BC residents encouraged to challenge their brain

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - March 16 to the 22 is Brain Awareness Week and the Alzheimer Society of British Columbia is encouraging residents...
Read more

First death linked to the coronavirus confirmed by BC Health Officials

News Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Province's first death linked to the coronavirus has been confirmed as announced by Provincial Health Officials on Monday afternoon. According to...
Read more

Electoral Area B Roundtable Discussion Meeting today in Rose Prairie

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A roundtable discussion meeting with Electoral Area B Director, Karen Goodings, is taking place today, Monday, March 9, from...
Read more

School District 59 and 60 receives Provincial funding for school upgrades

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has provided $217.7 million in funding for more green, efficient and safe learning spaces...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv