Central Mountain Air announces new non-stop flights between Edmonton and Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Central Mountain Air has announced the addition of new non-stop flights between Edmonton and Fort St. John.

According to Central Mountain Air, there will be six weekly flights from Edmonton to Fort St. John, as well as six weekly flights from Fort St. John to Edmonton.

Due to the introduction of these new non-stop flights, Central Mountain Air says flights between Dawson Creek and Fort St. John, as well as Dawson Creek and Prince George, will be discontinued after March 30.

CEO of Central Mountain Air, Bob Cummings, says Edmonton to Fort St. John is an exciting, previously unserved, non-stop route that is expected to be popular among those in the energy sectors, supporting the economic growth of Fort St. John.

The company says new routes start operating on May 3 and are now available for booking.